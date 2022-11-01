Man Makes a Good Case for Why You Shouldn’t Rake Up Your Leaves

Ah, fall - the time of the year when the leaves are all falling to the ground, dropping their bright colors in layers that we then have to rake up into bags for later disposal… Or do we? Well, one TikTok creator is making the case for why those fallen leaves might be better than gold when it comes to your winter yards and garden!

The creator behind the Beyond Organic Gardening channel on TikTok has quite a few views when it comes to the fallen leaves that most of us are hit by in the Fall. He even acknowledges that a lot of us simply rake up, bag, or even burn leaves rather than leave them on our lawns.

But we need to stop doing that!

As he points out, those leaves are the accumulation of all the food and nutrients that any individual tree or bush has taken up over the course of the growing season and beyond. Every single leaf represents all that has gone into that tree, and even after fall and winter hit and the tree starts sending its energy back down to its roots there is still a lot of leftover nutrients in those leaves!

Once all those leaves fall, you are now left with a ‘blanket’ of nutrients, meant to not only help keep roots warm during the winter but also to continue to feed the tree as those leaves slowly decay over time. And this doesn’t count for just that tree alone! No, you can easily use those leaves and let them continue to spread out over your lawn or garden, in turn feeding those same nutrients exactly where you want and need them!



It is almost like an all-purpose fertilizer that you have to do nothing for, except NOT rake up the leaves! We call that a win-win!



