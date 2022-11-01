Skip to main content

Man Makes a Good Case for Why You Shouldn’t Rake Up Your Leaves

It’s like gardening gold.

Ah, fall - the time of the year when the leaves are all falling to the ground, dropping their bright colors in layers that we then have to rake up into bags for later disposal… Or do we? Well, one TikTok creator is making the case for why those fallen leaves might be better than gold when it comes to your winter yards and garden!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The creator behind the Beyond Organic Gardening channel on TikTok has quite a few views when it comes to the fallen leaves that most of us are hit by in the Fall. He even acknowledges that a lot of us simply rake up, bag, or even burn leaves rather than leave them on our lawns.

But we need to stop doing that!

As he points out, those leaves are the accumulation of all the food and nutrients that any individual tree or bush has taken up over the course of the growing season and beyond. Every single leaf represents all that has gone into that tree, and even after fall and winter hit and the tree starts sending its energy back down to its roots there is still a lot of leftover nutrients in those leaves!

Once all those leaves fall, you are now left with a ‘blanket’ of nutrients, meant to not only help keep roots warm during the winter but also to continue to feed the tree as those leaves slowly decay over time. And this doesn’t count for just that tree alone! No, you can easily use those leaves and let them continue to spread out over your lawn or garden, in turn feeding those same nutrients exactly where you want and need them!

It is almost like an all-purpose fertilizer that you have to do nothing for, except NOT rake up the leaves! We call that a win-win!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

shutterstock_558543424 (1)
Article

Woman Shows Off Amazing Barn Sale Finds And We Are Totally Jealous

glass photo box
Article

Woman Comes Up With Genius Use for Glass Box

cutting hole in door
Article

Woman Cuts Giant Hole In Her Door to Transform Into a Window

slat wall in bedroom
Article

Woman Has Perfect Response When Husband Asks Her What She Wants to Do This Weekend

christmas stocking
Article

This DIY Stocking Holder Is Perfect for Anyone Who Doesn’t Have a Mantle

Hilarious light kick
Article

Woman Hysterically Kicks Out Light While Filming for TikTok and We Cannot Stop Laughing

goth knives
Article

People Are Obsessed With This Woman’s “Goth Kitchen Finds”

heat transfer t-shirt
Article

This Is the Easiest Way to Remove Iron-On Decals

Sewing
Article

Woman Sews Her Own Wedding Gown and It Is a Stunner

House Plants
Article

Every Plant Lover Needs to Make This DIY Living Plant Coffee Table

Kitten
Article

This Cat’s Bedroom Is More Elegant Than Most People’s Bedrooms

candles
Article

Man’s Dollar Store Idea Will Have You Spending Less Than $10 On High-End Looking Decor

Kitchen cabinet décor
Article

Watch This Woman Transform Her Kitchen With One Simple Hack

Slat wall
Article

This Renter-Friendly Hack Will Give You the Slat Wall of Your Dreams

Bathroom counter
Article

These Amazon Must-Haves for the Bathroom Will Have You Immediately Adding to Your Cart

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.