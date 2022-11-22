Man Reupholsters Chair With Leather and Staple Gun

Leather is a great material to reupholster furniture, but it's not the easiest stuff to work with. There are plenty of tools that make it easier to get your project done—and they're reasonably priced too!

Look at this man who uses a staple gun and some leather scraps from a local fabric store to bring new life to an old chair. He uses heavy-duty staples instead of nails to avoid damaging the wood underneath.

People had some pretty funny reactions this fun-to-watch handywork. And honestly, we don't blame them for their critique.

"Could do at least a straight line with staples; other than that, it looks good." @El

"Just because the staples are not seen should, you take more pride in your work and staple straight. Also, don’t cut so much leather off after stapling." @forrestkforrest

With a roll of artificial leather in hand, the TikTokker began to upholster the chair. First, he removed all the staples from the original seat cushion and recovered it with his new artificial leather. Then he stapled it back into place using a staple gun.

Next, he secured the new upholstery with staples and a staple gun. Staples are used to secure fabric; the staple gun is used to secure the fabric. He made sure that none of them were visible so as not to mar or detract from the overall appearance of his work.

Reupholstering chairs is a great way to make them look fresh and new. It can also be an inexpensive way to update the look of your home if you do it yourself. It can take a bit of time, but the result will be worth all the effort.