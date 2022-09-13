Woman Turns Her Upholstered Chair Into Luxe Leather With One Incredible Product

Having a leather sofa sure is luxurious but leather also requires a lot of TLC for it to last for a long time. Therefore, most people tend to get sofas made out of fabric, especially having pets and kids around. However, what if I told you that you can turn your upholstered sofa or lounge chair into something that resembles suede leather?

Don't believe me?

This TikTok creator Tracy Bennett (@4009decoratestoo) shares her hack of turning her dull-looking upholstered chair into "buttery leather" on a budget, by using only three things. All you need is fabric softener, water, and any color satin latex wall paint in sample size which costs you about $5, and of course a brush and a spray bottle. That's it.

As you can see in the video, Tracy mixes water and fabric softener to spray the cushion for the base, and then she does a 50/50 ratio of fabric softener and the paint. What makes it look realistic, is the fact that she uses two shades of brown, a lighter one for the bigger area and a darker one for the smaller folds to give it that leathery look. Could have fooled me, as it does look like suede leather!

Tracy shares that she got the inspiration from another TikTok DIY expert @lonefoxhome, which we love as well.