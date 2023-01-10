Woman Discovers Leather Salve Has Other Rescuing Potential

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Antique buyers, leather lovers, and wood hobbyists alike all use one special product for their items… a preserving salve. True leather owners- think brown leather chairs and black leather couches- need to treat their furniture with a waxed salve to preserve its life and allow the material to be moistened so its able to stretch minimizing cracking and splits. True wood owners also use salve to protect and preserve their precious wood.

If you own both precious wood pieces that you treat with a salve and expensive leathers that gets a salve treatment then you will be shocked, and hopefully delighted to hear this salve tip TikToker and veteran to leather and wood treatments @carolinafurnitureflips has revealed.

So apparently you can use the same salve for both purposes; both leather and wood preserving. This is such great advice, because looking at the ingredients they are nearly identical. Each product is quite costly and it takes a long time to use through a tin so it risks spoiling. You save money, and product by following this advice!

The product in the video is called “furniture salve” and it's meant for all purpose furniture treatment!

