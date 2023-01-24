Woman Uses Led Lights To Bring Her Home Library Alive

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

I’ll start off by saying that I am a huge book nerd. Whenever I move houses, I have boxes of boxes of books that have to be moved, and my partner often teases me about the sheer amount of books that I have. And yes, I’ll read them and reread them over and over, going back to my favorites time and time again. I’ve also seriously wanted a library all of my own, but I was not sure where I would find the space.

Luckily for me I’ve got some great people to follow, such as Madi of Madi_Reads_Fantasy, and I can live a bit vicariously through her own library-creation journey!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

The story starts off with Madi stating that she is turning a spare room in her house that wasn’t otherwise being used for anything into a brand-new, private library. This would mean that all of her books finally had a space all their own, and she could go for a quiet minute or two in her own space without being bugged (hopefully) by anyone else.

At this point, she’s already got the walls painted and at least a few of the new built-in bookshelves placed, but she needs to focus more on how she’ll light the space. And sure, Madi knows that she can go with something as simple as an overhead light or maybe a few lamps here and there, but why not go a little bit more fun and crazy? As well as something that will light up not just the room but all those lovely books as well!



So with a little bit of drilling in her bookshelves and a bit more painting so that you don’t see the inside wood of the holes, Madi begins to thread through seven different strips of LED lights. Each of the strips is added to the bottom of the shelf above it, meaning that everything beneath is fully lit up. The look is soft and glowing, and perfect for any sort of library personally - I am so here for it!

