This Is a Sign You Need LED Lights In Your Kitchen to Change the Vibe

Having the right lights in your home is exactly what gives your home a certain vibe. Lights can either make a home look warm and cozy or cold and stale, like being on an airplane. And sometimes you just need to install some extra lights where there aren't any, without breaking your bank or the wall.

But there are even easier hacks, such as LED lights. TikTok creator Shanice Williams (@shanicelashayw) shares in her video how she upgraded her kitchen with one easy hack.

It certainly sets the vibe! What a difference this makes.

These LED lights Shanice used, are the multi-segmented light strips from VONT and are inexpensive, as well as easy to install. You just peel and stick them to your designated area, hide the switch under your cabinets, and plug them in. You can then control the settings from the comfort of your smartphone using the VONT app, Google Assistant, and Alexa. You can also select whichever color of the rainbow you desire, and even sync it with your favorite music. It also has calming features - how relaxing.

As you can see, Shanice used these LED lights for her kitchen - under her kitchen cabinets - but they would also go well in the bedroom or living room, around the TV or ceiling perhaps. And you could even put them in your bathroom around the vanity or medicine cabinet. This would work especially well if you're taking a lot of relaxing baths.

Such a great idea!

