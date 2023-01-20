Woman Comes up With Genius Use for Leftover Wallpaper

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Why is wallpaper so valuable? Because it’s so incredibly versatile. Cheap, cute, and easily interchangeable, this sticky wall covering is the most customizable and fun way to decorate a wall, mini fridge, furniture, or whatever your heart desires.

With wallpaper being so cheap and the rolls being so large it isn't uncommon that you have lots left over after applying it to a wall. As versatile as it is, it is just as hard to store, awkward, and not really durable in the sense of seams being created. TikToker and interior designer @mackenziehoran has the perfect idea on how to use up old wallpaper, and we are so in love with the look.

The woman previously used a deep sea blue wallpaper to dress one wall up. She placed a cute display hutch in front of the wall but the inside backing of the hutch took away from the wallpapered wall. She took her leftover scrap wall paper- the same blue she used on the wall- and cut pieces to size to fit all the back sections of her display hutch.

This made it look much more seamless in the room, drawing more attention to the items being displayed without a funky break up of colors!

