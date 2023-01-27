Mom Turns Boring IKEA Table Into Ultimate LEGO Craft Table

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

If you're a parent of young children, you've probably heard the term "everything is LEGOs" at least once in your life. As much as we love those tiny plastic blocks, they tend to get everywhere and make cleaning up after your kids an absolute nightmare.

But when one mom decided to transform her IKEA table into a LEGO craft table with just a few simple steps and some rope, she found that she could easily keep it clean AND save herself from having to put it together and clean up all over again!

Moms always look for ways to keep their kids from destroying the house. And since kids are messy, destructive, and curious, it's hard to find activities satisfying all these needs. An IKEA table is a great place to start since it's easy on the wallet and has plenty of storage space underneath. But that doesn't mean you can't turn it into something even better: a LEGO craft table!

Folks really enjoyed this idea and had quick ideas for how they could use it in their home.

"Love it! it would make a great sensory/activity bin." @yousabum

Others had thoughts on how the could modify it for their family.

"Looks good but I would have covered the rest of the top with the plates for more room to build." @Claire McBride

The best part is that it's much easier to clean up, a clever hack to keep the LEGOs off the floor. The table is covered in felt, making easy sweeping and vacuuming.

Once your child has learned how to put away their LEGOs and take care of them, they’re ready to play with some grown-up toys too!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.