Young Boy Builds Functional Entertainment Center Out of Lego Blocks

Most people tend to fall into one of two categories when it comes to Legos. Either you love them and could build little doohickeys or giant buildings and think that they are a great way for kids to get their brains involved, or you think that they are the devil incarnate, sent here just so you can step on them in the middle of the night.

Well, luckily we can say that there are enough creative people, especially kiddos out there, who have brought us out of the ‘devil’ camp, such as this young man who made himself an awesome little entertainment center using only Lego bricks!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Kristen’s son recently decided that he wanted a brand new entertainment center, but rather than having his mom go out and buy him one, he figured he would just make it himself. And the really awesome thing about this is the fact that not only did he follow up on this, he actually made something that looks pretty darn fantastic.

The low-to-the-ground center comfortably holds his television, complete with a small gap that the cord can run through to the back so it is able to plug in and be fully functional, but several other little details as well. There’s also a holder for his headset, space for his computer to go above and connect to his television, another spot for his console, and a couple other little nick nacks like a pop socket controller and more!

Not to mention he even made himself a little couch out of legos as well! Now, we aren’t too sure how comfortable said couch is, but we bet with a couple of pillows and a nice blanket it wouldn’t be all that bad! So Kristen, major kudos to your son, and don’t be surprised if you start finding more creations around your home!