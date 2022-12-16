Mom Builds Lego-Obsessed Son the Perfect Figurine Display Out Of Cheap Ikea Shelves

Sitting high up on the pedestal next to Barbies, Lincoln Logs, classic game boards such as Connect Four and Sorry!, is the ever so popular Lego. These tiny little plastic pieces- that hurt oh so badly when you step on one and it hits your heel in the most sensitive of spots- are collected by so many kids across the world, spending all their allowances and holiday money on the freshly released Lego build kits.

The kits take a lot of hard work to build, and typically once they are constructed the figurines get stashed in a place where they can be admired by the little builder for as long as they please.

Loving mom and TikTok content creator @rohitmordani built the coolest Lego display shelf for her Lego obsessed son, so he has a dedicated place to display all of his figurines he worked so hard on. Best of all she spent hardly any money to build them.

Using an inexpensive Ikea picture frame ledge shelving block the woman uses super glue, and attaches uniform square blocks to the ledge measuring each one out so they are the same distance apart. After attaching all the Lego blocks the woman then levels and attaches the ledge onto the wall, where its ready to host all the little Lego figurines her kid can make!

