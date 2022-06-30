Skip to main content

Woman Makes Gorgeous Summer Floral Arrangement Using Lemon Slices

We bet her home smells amazing...

Is it just us, or is lemon everyone’s favorite fruit? Okay, so maybe not everyone’s favorite fruit to eat, but it at least appears to be a staple in everyone’s house. We’re not surprised by this, either. Given how lemons are not only cheap, but they’re also commonly used to clean just about every area of your home from kitchen countertops to pots and pans, it’s no wonder why people have at least a few of these on hand in their home.

In our latest TikTok find, we stumbled across the most unique floral arrangement we’ve seen so far. In the video below, @fivefootfeminine shows us how she easily creates this gorgeous summer floral arrangement using - you guessed it - lemon slices!

WATCH THE VIDEO

This arrangement is both unique and beautiful with the combination of colors and an abundance of lemon slices. It’s so easy to do, too! All she did was place a smaller glass vase inside a larger vase, cut some lemon slices and places them in-between the two vases until it’s completely full. Next, she added some water to the lemon slices until it was just about full and finished the simple DIY by adding faux flowers into the smaller vase. Of course you can use real flowers for this DIY if you choose, just be sure to add water into the smaller vase as well.

This easy DIY is perfect for the summer, but can also be used year-around by switching out the fruit and flowers. Will you try it?

Wildflowers
Article

Woman Uses Wildflowers and Tissue Paper to Create Beautiful Candle Holders

48 minutes ago
Cara Pillar Vase
Article

Woman Creates Trendy Modern Vase Using Clay and Spray Paint and It's So Beautiful

2 hours ago
Kitchen backsplash
Article

These Modern Peel and Stick Tiles Are The Easiest Way to Upgrade Your Backsplash

20 hours ago
Black accent wall
Article

Woman Shows Us Multiple Ways to Style Black Paint In Our Homes and We're in Love

21 hours ago
Table centerpiece
Article

DIY Maven Shows Us How Dollar Tree Candle Holders Doubles As Beautiful Bridal Shower Decor

22 hours ago
shutterstock_1701298243
Article

Man Figures Out How to Make Plants Talk and It’s Mind-Blowing

23 hours ago
Pool noodle
Article

Woman Uses Dollar Tree Pool Noodle to Create July 4th Decor

23 hours ago
Old windows
Article

Creative Uses Spray Paint to Transform Old Windows Into The Cutest Vintage-Styled Mirrors

Jun 29, 2022
Wedding bouquet
Article

This Woman Shares The Best Way to Hold Onto Your Wedding Bouquet Forever

Jun 29, 2022
Pink rose with light in a balloon
Article

Woman Inserts Flowers Into Balloon to Create Perfect Table Center Pieces For Weddings and We're In Love

Jun 28, 2022
Dirty carpet
Article

Woman Deep Cleans Berber Carpet With Just a Mop

Jun 28, 2022
Chips and guacamole candle
Article

Candle Artist Makes This Nacho Candle Look Unbelievably Real

Jun 28, 2022
Sinkhole
Article

Renter Thinks There’s a Sinkhole In Her Backyard and Claims Landlord Refuses to Address It

Jun 28, 2022
Black bathroom
Article

Woman’s Bathroom Is a Scary Good DIY Disney’s Haunted Mansion Theme

Jun 28, 2022
Boyfriend's "Bridgerton" proposal
Article

Man’s Proposal Would Make Lady Whistledown Swoon

Jun 28, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.