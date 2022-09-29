Skip to main content

Lemons Can Remove Highlighter

This is a game-changer for students!

When life gives you lemons - make lemonade, they say. It's known that lemons have many benefits, not only for your health but also to be an easy cleaning hack. It works wonders as an abrasive cleaning agent on the toughest grease in the kitchen, as well as lightning hair in the combination with UV rays. But there is always something new a lemon can bring to the table. 

As the creators from @partyshirt share in their video about their genius discovery. 

I had to watch it twice! The highlighter literally disappears right in front of your eyes, without smudging the ink or making a mess. Genius! I'd assume it is the critic acid that is present in lemons and other citrus fruits, although oranges and grapefruits are never used for cleaning hacks. Maybe they are higher in sugar and therefore it would just be a sticky mess. If you don't have lemons around, you could try using bottled lemon juice, it should have the same effect. However, be careful to only use a drop and not more as you don't want to drown your textbook in lemon juice. You could also try nail polish remover containing acetone, as well as creating a paste with baking soda and a little warm water. The latter two also help remove ink stains from paper, and most people certainly have all three items around their home.

What a hack! We'll try them all.

