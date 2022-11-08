Skip to main content

Couple Makes a Levitating Bed and It Is So Cool

We want one!

Our beds are our place of comfort, to rest after a long day of work, wake up early and snuggle our loved ones in, and host all of our kiddos and pets. Since our beds are such a magical place they should reflect that in their design, the textiles used on them, materials that make you feel comfortable, or bed frames that reflect your personal style.

Family oriented TikToker @thefallbackup posted a video showcasing quite a unique bed frame that doesn't even show off the bed frame… but its appearance is one of the coolest we have seen by far.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

This bed is oh so dreamy. The frame is hidden and it looks as if the bed is levitating, with this kind of craftsmanship skill we are left wondering how did he do it? In the video they include a very brief breakdown of how they made the frame of the bed, starting with a sturdy square box, smaller in dimensions. On top of that they made a frame out of 2x4’s that is the dimensions of the bed- the structure that holds the bed's weight and distributes it. After the mattress is added on the couple attaches what looks like light strips around the base of the bed that illuminate off the floor.

In a second video the couple show off the sturdiness of the bed frame, they jump onto it, roll around on it, dangle off the edge, and even do a front flip on it! Needless to say this is one strong bed that is surely a showstopper in the house.

