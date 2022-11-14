This Is How You Can Use an Ikea Shelf and Paint To Make A Gorgeous Lifestyle.Co Dupe

Duping something is one of the best and easiest (not to mention cheapest) ways to create something that looks like something you absolutely love but that might be just a touch out of your price range. It could be that cute Christmas tree collar that you had your eye on, or something that you want to add to your walls but can’t justify the price of.

Well, whatever it is, we’d like to say - go for it! That is exactly what one TikTok creator, Brianna Blackburn, did when she saw an awesome full-wall setup and decided to recreate it with her own way-cheaper flair!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Now, we’d like to start off by saying that this dupe is MORE than worth it. The original ‘mandarin sideboard’ from The Life Styled.Co is almost three thousand dollars, not to mention all of the picture frames and other decorations that go together to pull the overall look off.

The base for the dupe is a sideboard that, again, costs way more than it probably should, but Brianna was able to find a pretty good dupe at Ikea for only about $250 dollars. Of course, it wasn’t in the right color but she easily fixed that with a bit of primer and gold spray paint. From there she just needed to buy a TON of cheap Wal-mart or Dollar Store frames and fill them all up with black and white pictures to really mimic the original look.

Some careful leveling and spacing and the frames are up on the wall, and we have to say that the end results near matches and even surpasses the original, especially when you consider just how much the original cost!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.