Woman’s Husband Tells Her Not to Paint the Whole Kitchen Lilac and She’s Extremely Happy She Didn’t Listen

As the woman of the household we typically are in charge of all interior design, and it seems like our husbands prefer it that way. I mean if they don’t have to sit in the store looking at 4 different shades of yellow paint for three hours, they'll be stoked!

I found it is often very rare for them to chime in when it comes to paint colors, fabrics for pillows, or new couches- if they’re big sports fans then they typically will have some say over this. But what about the husband of eccentric women, us who light bright and bold colors, who constantly are changing their spaces in a fun and funky way?

One husband had something to say when his wife decided to paint their kitchen from a bright blue to a pastel lilac. But Tiktoker and interior design visionary @thiscolourfulnest did not listen to his input.

Her husband begged her “don’t paint the kitchen lilac” but of course she didn’t listen and we are secretly glad she didn't take his opinion into consideration. The kitchen transformation looks like one out of a real life barbie dream house.

The woman paints all of her cabinets lilac and leaves the appliances a bright baby pink, the perfect duo for a funky ultra girly kitchen.

