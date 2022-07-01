Skip to main content

Woman Makes $3 Lip Tint From Elmer’s Glue

And honestly, it is gorgeous.

Not many of us think of home-made makeup when we look at school craft projects. At least, not if you are an adult and not a child who is thinking they can get away with painting their eyebrows or putting red Crayon on their cheeks and calling it blush. But, in all actuality, there is a rare opportunity for makeup and craft supplies to come together, as one inventive TikTok creator discovered.

So, let us start off by saying this was nowhere on our radar. If you had told us that we would be watching a video of a woman using Elmer’s glue to make lipstain… Well, let’s just say we probably wouldn’t have believed you.

But crafty TikToker Official_Lady_Venom managed to do just that, and turn us on to a new trend all at the same time. All she mixes is a little Elmer’s Glue and some food dye (red is her pick) then coats it onto her lips. This mixture somehow creates an absolutely gorgeous lip stain that the creator says lasts all day.

There are two reasons this DIY is so great. First of all you will spend only a couple of dollars on the entire mixture, depending on how big a thing of glue or food dye you get. The second is that you can mix up just about any color you like and change the intensity by adding more, or less, of the food dye. Need a lovely purple? You got it! Can’t find a pretty green? No worries! You can do it all yourself with literally just these two ingredients!

Test this easy DIY out for yourself and thank us (and Lady Venom) later! 

