Man Makes Lipstick Out of Roses and TBH It’s Gorgeous

I’d totally rock this shade...

So I want to let you in on a little secret, I’m not really that much of a makeup person. Sure, I will dress up and throw on a full face when the occasion calls for it, but I’m a chapstick and mascara kind of gal on a day-to-day basis. You might get blush if I am feeling particularly uppity, or a bit of eyeshadow, but not much more. I don’t enjoy buying makeup, and I always feel like the shade I pick looks way different in the store than it does once I am home and trying to wear it.

So when I saw a TikTok showing a way to make lipstick at home, I had to know if it worked.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

TikTok creator and masher-of-the-things Laymasheverything is known for smashing up all sorts of things, the most recent of which is flowers. Now, you might be wondering what flowers have to do with lipstick, but hold on. So, the video we are looking at today starts with Laymasheverything doing what he does best - mashing up dried flower petals. The finely ground petals are then strained into a large glass jar before a disc of beeswax, and a few other ingredients are added in before the whole mixture is boiled.

The result is a gorgeous homemade lipstick that gets its color straight from the rich beauty of flower petals. I am envious of the shade and the silky sweet glide it looks to have, and I am not the only one. Many viewers are commenting on how they want to try it out themselves or what flower they want to try it with next.

Brb, going to go out to the garden and pull some rose petals and see how that shade looks on me!

