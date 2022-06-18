Skip to main content

This Thrifted Chair Got the Lisa Frank Makeover That 90s Dreams Are Made Of

My inner child NEEDS this!

We all have that one friend who is so creative in every way that they astound us. From taking old nick-nacks and turning them into something unique and new to repurposing old furniture in ways we would never even be able to picture as working, these friends have that creative spark that goes above and beyond. They inspire those of us who may be a little less creative to take risks and do things that our younger selves would only dream of.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

So for today, I have three words for you. Lisa. Frank. Chair.

If you grew up in the nineties, you saw Lisa Frank memorabilia. It might have been in your favorite rainbow kitten Trapper Keeper, or maybe that unicorn-emblazoned pencil that got dragged around everywhere until it was nothing more than a nub. Well, creator Lauren Richelle Quigley took that inspiration and used it to turn an old chair into something truly spectacular.

Using only some cans of neon-bright rainbow paint, a thrifted chair, and that spark of creativity I am so jealous of, Lauren did a furniture flip that would make our younger selves drool. It is no surprise that commenters are coming in fast and hot, exclaiming their love for the bright look, with many proclaiming just how badly they need to do this themselves. While I am sure there will be plenty of younger kiddos out there who would love a rainbow chair, I do have to wonder how many of these commenters will be trying to make a Lisa Frank-inspired chair just for themselves.

Best of all, not only do we get a casual look at how the chair was made, Lauren also gave us a final-look reveal! And I must say, I love her choice of zebra print on the chair. It nails the Lisa Frank look perfectly and adds that little extra something special to push this look over the top. 

shutterstock_1083361007
Article

Check Out This Genius Curtain Hack Using Toilet Paper Rolls

1 hour ago
Plastic snake
Article

Woman Puts Dozens Of Rubber Snakes In Garden For Brilliant Reason

2 hours ago
Snake Plant In Window
Article

Man Has Perfect Trick for Propagating Snake Plants

3 hours ago
Ikea bread bin
Article

Woman Creates A Bedside Table Out of Ikea Bread Bins and We're Impressed

15 hours ago
Wine glass
Article

TikTok is Shocked With This Method Of Cleaning Wine Glasses In Dishwashers

17 hours ago
Bedroom
Article

Woman Shows Us Her Side Of the Bed Compared to Her Husband's Side And It's Hilarious

19 hours ago
Laundry room
Article

We’re Super Jealous of This Laundry Room Makeover

22 hours ago
Tomato Vine
Article

Here’s the Only Way to Plant Tomatoes For a Great Harvest

Jun 16, 2022
Wedding bounce house
Article

Couple’s Bounce-House Photo Booth Is Perfect For Casual Outdoor Weddings

Jun 16, 2022
Mushrooms
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Outdoor Solar Mushroom Lamp From Dollar Tree Finds

Jun 16, 2022
paper towels
Article

TikTok Can't Get Over This Genius Paper Towel Holder Hack

Jun 16, 2022
Spraying perfume
Article

Wife Shares The Sweetest Wedding Tip for Soon-to-Be Brides

Jun 16, 2022
Bookshelf
Article

Woman Makes The Tiniest Mexican Restaurant Out Of An Old Popcorn Box...and TikTok is Obsessed

Jun 15, 2022
Ministry of Silly Walks Sign
Article

Woman Puts ‘Silly Walking Sign’ In Front Of House and Camera Proves It Was 100% Worth It

Jun 15, 2022
Leafs
Article

Ceramic Artist Uses Real Plants to Decorate Pieces and It’s Breathtaking

Jun 15, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.