Skip to main content

Woman Paints Lost Loved Ones Into Live Wedding Art And You'll Need Some Tissues

Brb once we stop crying.

Weddings are such a great chance to reconnect, make memories with our most beloved family and friends, and have stories to tell that will last a lifetime. But at the same time weddings can be bittersweet, especially if there are loved ones that we have lost that are no longer able to attend.

But there are certain small ways that you can bring those loved and lost into your wedding in ways that go beyond wearing something borrowed or putting up pictures of them on a side table.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Kim-vi Tran is a live artist, meaning that all of the paintings that she does are while at events. She attends weddings and similar events, memorializing them forever in paintings that she does right then, right there. It’s something just a little different from taking pictures, and have a bit more soul to them, in our opinion.

Recently Kim did a picture for a couple who had several lost family members and she knew the perfect way to honor them was to add them. So, using several pictures of them as references, she sat down during the events following the ceremony and starts to paint.

You can watch dozens of people mill around the back, showing that this is, in fact, during the after-party, and you can also see the figures start to slowly take shape under her brush. The happy couple in the middle, surrounded by their wedding party with a few extra people standing in.

As many people commented below the video, there are so many times that we have lost someone important to us before they ever got a chance to meet our most precious people. How and when they came into our lives just do not meet up, but luckily with artists like these, we can bring them all together for one beautiful moment.

Woman cleaning
Article

Woman Has Hysterical Way Of Deciding Her Weekend Chores

creepy doll
Article

These Twisted Precious Moments Figurines Will Haunt Your Dreams

Flower garden
Article

This DIY Painter’s Plant Pallat Is the Coolest Way to Display Colorful Flowers

Kitchen
Article

Texas Woman's Kitchen Features A Hidden Dog Eating Station and TikTok is Shook!

ofrenda
Article

Woman Makes Gorgeous “Ofrenda” With Supplies form the Dollar Store

inside john legend house
Article

Woman Has Been Slowly Buying Things For Her Own Place Since She Was 15

minimal pumpkins
Article

These DIY Cement Pumpkins Are Perfect For The Minimalist's Fall Aesthetic

pumpkin in trash
Article

Apparently, Pumpkins Are Bad for the Environment

mirror wall
Article

Woman’s Walmart Mirror Hack Will Dramatically Change Any Room

painting trim black
Article

Consider This Your Official Sign to Paint Your Trim Black

laundry room
Article

This Laundry Room Got a Serious Upgrade

woman in nursery
Article

New Jersey Man Surprises BFF With Fully Decorated Nursery After She Delivers Baby Three Weeks Early

putting up artwork
Article

This 3D DIY Ikea Hack Will Upgrade Your Art Collection

Onward
Article

Man Reveals How He Pulled Off Family’s DIY “Onward” Costume

sold house
Article

Woman Shares How Having Her Rental House Sold Underneath Her Actually Changed Her Life for the Better

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.