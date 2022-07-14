Skip to main content

Mom Ditches Idea of Bunk Beds for DIY ‘Loft Beds’ and Your Kids Are Gonna’ Want Them Too!

This is totally better than bunk beds!

Is your kid outgrowing their room and needs more space for a desk or gear? Maybe you’ve got two that are sharing a room and you need to free up some space, but you don’t want to resort to the ‘typical’ bunk bed set up. Then again, maybe you simply don’t like how traditional bunk beds look and function. Whatever the case may be, we understand it, and came across the perfect DIY home project for you to create the lofted bed of your child’s dreams!

We have Jay from Homeby_Jay on TikTok to thank for this one! Now, this parent is rather crafty, and decided to take an alternate route when it came to her child’s bedding. Instead of going to the local big box store or looking online for a bunk bed, or even regular lofted bed, they opted for making their own instead. This would ensure that the sizing was perfect, and that it could be as unique as the children who called this room theirs.

So, with about 200-250 dollars worth of supplies, Jay put together an L-shaped bunk bed that fits perfectly into the room. Even the height has been adjusted, tall enough for a smaller child to go underneath as well as to store various toys and shelves, while not being so tall that a tumble off the top would hurt.

Of course, we love how elegant this looks as well. The black paint, along with the more natural pale wood accents, work perfectly and uplift the entire room, and pairing it with a geometric painted wall really brings ties the entire room together. We could see putting a small couch beneath, or even raising the height just a little to put in a desk, or just keeping it the way it is! The overall look is far more functional than having a pair of lofted beds, or a bunk bed, and being able to adjust the size and height make this the perfect addition to any childhood bedroom! 

