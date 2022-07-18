New Jersey Home Décor Maven Shows Us Her Trick For Making Her Fresh Flowers Last Longer

Whether it’s for an anniversary, a birthday, or just because, we love receiving fresh flowers. Not only are they beautiful and smell great, but they add a nice ambiance to any space in your home.

The only downside to having fresh flowers, is they unfortunately don’t last as long as we’d like them to. If you’re lucky and change out the water every couple of days or so, you may get a good week out of your flowers before they finally transition. However, thanks to this New Jersey-based home décor maven, we can now potentially get our flowers to last for roughly two weeks with this simple trick using items we likely have in our kitchen!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in this quick video, she simply adds a quart of water to her clear flower vase before adding 1/4 teaspoon of bleach and one teaspoon of white sugar. Afterwards, she simply applies six pieces of tape to the top of her vase to create a grid that will help her easily arrange her flowers. Change the water and follow these simple steps every two to three days and that’s it!

It’s so simple and according to one of her responses to someone in the comments, the bleach doesn’t take away from the fresh floral scent we all love and instead, it’s added to keep the bacteria at bay while also helping to prevent the water from getting foggy.

Nothing to lose, but so much to gain with this simple trick!