Family’s Long Sink Will Be On Your Kitchen Wishlist

When envisioning the perfect kitchen, many people tend to picture having beautiful countertops before they think about having the perfect kitchen sink; and honestly, we get it.

However, after seeing this long kitchen sink that TikToker @rachelvanoven uploaded to her account, we’re convinced that this particular kitchen item is an absolute must-have!

We see why this long kitchen sink is her favorite part of the kitchen! This stainless steel work station sink came with a few accessories to save space and are cooking and prepping food easy. The sink has accessories that are custom fit to to chop and slice items on the cutting board, strain pasta with the custom fit strainer and also has the option of having another stainless steel compartment that can be used as an additional strainer to wash produce, strain water from dishes or simply house your cleaning tools.

We’re in awe of this Ruvati workstation sink, and unsurprisingly, so are her followers and viewers in the comment section. “You [have] two faucets on that also! Flexing! I love it!” @chadweez commented. “Love my Ruvati sink. I don’t have this long one but the apron sink and all the accessories have been amazing,” @dublej shared. “Damn you didn’t have to flex on us like that lol I need one of those,” @anonymous_4444_ wrote.

We’re with the comment section — we need one of these!

