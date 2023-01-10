Skip to main content
Woman Surprises Sister-in-Law With Kitchen Makeover Using Peel-and-Stick Tiles

It made a bif difference

There is a lot that can be done to upgrade a dull-looking kitchen. You can either paint the backsplash if you own your home, or use contact paper to change your countertops. 

You could also use peel-and-stick tiles to upgrade the kitchen backsplash, such as TikTok creator Anna did with her sister-in-law's kitchen. And the results speak for themselves. Let's take a look!

It looks so much better now. Definitely a lot brighter, as Anna said.

There is honestly nothing easier, more budget-friendly, and most importantly, renter-friendly than using peel-and-stick anything for your home. 

The ones Anna used, look like these LONGKING 10-Sheet Peel and Stick Tile for Kitchen Backsplash available on Amazon. But of course, you can use any other design out there. Amazon has a wide variety of peel-and-stick backsplash, but Home Depot carries them as well. However, Home Depot is a bit more pricey.

All you do is clean the area, measure how many packs of the backsplash peel-and-stick you need, and then just apply it. As you can see here, Anna is already a pro at applying peel-and-stick backsplash tiles, as she's done it for her own kitchen makeover. 

And although this might look a little intimidating at first, it's easy to get the hang of it. It also comes with instructions on how to prep the area before applying the peel-and-stick. Think of it as playing Tetris, because it is very similar - just a little sticky. 

