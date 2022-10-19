Skip to main content

This Woman Transforms Her Small Bathroom into Something Luxurious

Small spaces can work as well!

Home makeovers can be fun and challenging at the same time, especially working with small spaces. But it doesn't have to be impossible, all it needs is some inspiration and a few materials to glam up whichever space you are working with. For example, contact paper is a great material to use, as it is renter-friendly and easy to work with, even for bathroom makeovers.

Speaking of bathroom makeovers, this TikTok creator of @emilywelchstyle shows us how to transform a tiny bathroom into a luxurious experience with a few little changes.

WATCH THE VIDEO

What a transformation! It looks so much more homey and warm now, even for a bathroom. 

As you can see in her video, the first thing she did was give the wall a well-deserved upgrade by either using contact paper or peel-and-stick wallpaper. The next step was changing the black-frame mirror to a gold-frame mirror by either spray painting it or using a completely new mirror, then she got rid of the shelf above the toilet, which had a towel rack included, and exchanged it for two floating shelves. She also installed gold hooks to hang the towels, exchanged the shower curtain for one that complements the wall design - which has a little gold and white in it - added a bath rug, some decor, and there you have it.  

So, just because you have a tiny bathroom doesn't mean you can't change it up a bit. A pop of color on the wall - whether you paint it or use contact paper - a different mirror, light fixtures, and shelves, as well as a shower curtain, can make a huge difference in appearance. And most importantly it can be budget-friendly. 

