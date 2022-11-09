Here's an Easy Way to Make Your Home Look Expensive

Living the luxurious life doesn’t always have to come with an expensive price tag. There are plenty of things you can do to your home to make it look more expensive without spending so much to do so.

One way to achieve the luxurious look is by upgrading your appearance of curtain panels. If you’re not sure exactly how to do that, try this easy tip from @the_avantgarde; she easily captured the luxurious look and feel in her living room with this simple tip and now you can, too!

So to get that expensive look, what you will need to do is rather than buy the exact amount of curtain panels you need to cover your window, you’ll multiply the width of your window by four and divide that number by curtain panel width. This will result in the total number of curtain panels needed for a luxurious look and feel.

What we love the most about this nifty tip besides how gorgeous it is, is how it instantly makes the room look more plush and cozy, very similar to the highly coveted hotel look that many home décor enthusiasts across social media strive to embody in their homes.

What a difference this tip makes!

