Experience Luxury Appliances In Your Dated Home With This Easy Hack

Living in a rented space may seem as though you’re limited with design and décor options, however, that’s not the case. There are plenty of renter-friendly ways to update your space and give your dated home a more modern feel and thanks to social media content creators, we’re provided with so many hacks to do just that.

Today’s latest renter-friendly hack comes from TikTok content creator @ambitiousnysh and is one that we never knew you could do as a renter!

As seen in the quick video, the DIYer easily switched out her dated bathroom faucet for a sleek, black and modern faucet and we love how it instantly upgraded the space. Before installing the new sink, she made sure to clean the area throughly before proceeding to switch out the sink. The process to do this DIY appeared to be quite easy and beginner-friendly, despite not being the cleanest DIY (as a matter of fact, if you have a weak stomach, you may want to skip this DIY).

Unsurprisingly, her followers and viewers in the comment section were impressed with renter-friendly DIY and were amazed by how easy it was for her to do; we get it — she made this stunning transformation look so easy!

