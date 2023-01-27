Woman Turns Tiny Closet Into Luxurious One With a Few Build-Ins

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

For many homes, it seems as if the standard room’s closets are an after-thought. The closets in these room usually take up a small corner in the space and are typically only equipped with a pole to hang your clothes.

While this may work for some people, it doesn’t work for everyone. If you’re a person that lacks closet space and needs more, take a look at this quick video from TikTok user @therenegadehome. She single-handedly gives this basic closet space a more luxurious feel.

I love how she utilized practically every inch of her daughter’s small closet space to give her more storage to hold her clothes, shoes and other items and accessories. To cut costs, she did this closet renovation herself, creating all the shelving in the closet using one 4x8 sheet of plywood. She removed the baseboard in the closet to flush the six-cubed shelf against the back wall, added an additional shelf that seamlessly connects to the top of the cubed shelf and installed two clothing rods to the space after painting the entire closet white.

It’s amazing how she reduced so much clutter, created a lot more organization and doubled the hanging space doing this DIY closet renovation.

Much like her followers and viewers in the comment section, I’m impressed!

