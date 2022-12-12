Woman Shares the Macabre Things In Her Home That Just Make Sense

Halloween season is all year round at her place.

Whereas some people collect creepy and macabre things only for Halloween - such as these creepy vintage dolls - to create DIY Halloween decorations, others collect macabre things to give their home a certain kind of aesthetic.

Meet TikTok creator Kruella, who proudly shares in her video all the items in her home that might make no sense but are cool to have, at least for some people. Let's take a look!

As an owner of macabre collectibles myself, I love them all. Especially the human skeleton and the wheelchair from 1912!

I feel like all these items belong in a museum or can certainly be found at the home of no other person than the king of macabre finds; Ryan Matthew Cohn.

As you can see in the video, Kruella has a vintage wheelchair - which certainly looks cool and creepy - a real-life crow because why not? A human skeleton - which is a rare find and quite expensive - a taxidermy rat on a stripper pole, and a 1910 exorcism/sick/death priest kit.

What I like to know is where she bought - or found - these things, and also if the rat on a stripper pole has some sort of backstory.

However, although I think these finds are super cool, TikTok had mixed opinions about them, looking at the comments section.

As TikToker @chipotleisfood commented,

"Your life is so sad I’d love to help you by saying a prayer and our next service for you sweetheart."



Haters will be haters, or they just don't get it.

And TikToker @sooziethefoodie posted,

"The rat on the stripper pole is iconic."



It is? I've never seen it!

Another TikToker (@nymira1986) said,

"Personally that all makes perfect sense lol."

I think so too. But apparently, this style isn't for everyone!

What are your thoughts on this?

