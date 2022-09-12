This Macramé Wall Art Doubles As a Amazing Bookshelf

Have you been interested in learning macramé but putting it off because you think it's challenging to learn? Let us be the ones to tell you that macramé is way less complicated and more straightforward than it seems! Macramé is a terrific way to get something lovely up on your walls without spending a lot of money or effort, and it invites that trendy, boho vibe into our homes!

Even better than simply being easy (and cheap) to learn and do, macramé is also incredibly diverse. We have seen beautiful wall art using unusual materials, and now, a DIY macramé wall hanging that doubles as a bookshelf!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Selena, of KnotandTyet on TikTok, is a macrame artist, and we loved going through her backlog of videos to check out everything she has done. Today we are focusing on one macrame wall art she created that gorgeously doubles as an awesome bookshelf.

We love the look of this macrame art because a ) it is simple and b ) it is so pretty. The earth tones that Selena chose for for the yarn work perfectly with the aesthetic of her decor, and lend well to the homey, boho vibe that the macrame already leans towards. She also added some small wooden beads that also look perfect.

But, just looking at the wall hanging, how is it used for a bookshelf? Well, the longer strands at the bottom can be pulled out and wrapped around individual books. The books are then leaned against the wall and held suspended by the yarn, and depending on how large you make the wall hanging you can add as many, or as few, books as you want to!

So get on and get to making a macrame bookshelf of your very own! It will be a nifty way of hanging up your books in a gorgeous display that won’t need dusting every five seconds!