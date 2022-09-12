Skip to main content

This Macramé Wall Art Doubles As a Amazing Bookshelf

What a cool double use!

Have you been interested in learning macramé but putting it off because you think it's challenging to learn? Let us be the ones to tell you that macramé is way less complicated and more straightforward than it seems! Macramé is a terrific way to get something lovely up on your walls without spending a lot of money or effort, and it invites that trendy, boho vibe into our homes!

Even better than simply being easy (and cheap) to learn and do, macramé is also incredibly diverse. We have seen beautiful wall art using unusual materials, and now, a DIY macramé wall hanging that doubles as a bookshelf!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Selena, of KnotandTyet on TikTok, is a macrame artist, and we loved going through her backlog of videos to check out everything she has done. Today we are focusing on one macrame wall art she created that gorgeously doubles as an awesome bookshelf.

We love the look of this macrame art because a ) it is simple and b ) it is so pretty. The earth tones that Selena chose for for the yarn work perfectly with the aesthetic of her decor, and lend well to the homey, boho vibe that the macrame already leans towards. She also added some small wooden beads that also look perfect.

But, just looking at the wall hanging, how is it used for a bookshelf? Well, the longer strands at the bottom can be pulled out and wrapped around individual books. The books are then leaned against the wall and held suspended by the yarn, and depending on how large you make the wall hanging you can add as many, or as few, books as you want to!

So get on and get to making a macrame bookshelf of your very own! It will be a nifty way of hanging up your books in a gorgeous display that won’t need dusting every five seconds!

fireplace mantle
Article

Houston DIY Enthusiast Created The Perfect Halloween Mantle and TikTok Is Obsessed

shutterstock_118125955
Article

Couple Gives $25 Thrifted Cabinet an Epic Makeover That Can Be Done In Just One Day

halloween pumpkins
Article

Mom’s Halloween Nature Crafts Are Cuter Than Anything You’ll Find At a Big Box Store

shutterstock_1625972149
Article

Man Uses Deer Skull As a Functioning Faucet and You Have to See It To Believe It

shutterstock_176711798
Article

This DIY Dollar Store Keurig Caddy Is Made Out Of Paper Towel Holders And Ingenuity

shutterstock_1098524960
Article

‘Stranger Things’ Bathroom Will Make You Feel Like You’ve Entered the Upsidedown

legs in pantyhose
Article

Canadian Man Shows Us An... Interesting Method For Saving Seeds That You Won't Want To Miss

Disney
Article

Couple Creates “Disney Treehouse” In Their Home and People Are Obsessed

grim reaper
Article

Halloween Fan Makes 8ft Grim Reaper Out of PVC Pipe

spooky fairy home
Article

Amp Up Your Halloween Decorating Game With These Spooky 'Fairy' Homes

shutterstock_2058665318
Article

Woman Makes DIY Catacomb Fireplace We’d Honestly Keep Up Year-Round

no trespassing sign
Article

“Karen” Tries to Get Neighbor In Trouble For Things They Have On Their Own Porch

girl with rainbow
Article

These Gorgeous Hanging Propagation Planters Will Have Rainbows Dancing All Over Your Home

Organized dishes
Article

Husband Hysterically Begs Wife to Put Away Dishes For Funny Reason

shutterstock_1635395308
Article

Here’s Why Some Women Are Claiming They Are Done With Goodwill

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.