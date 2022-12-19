DIY a Dangling Cord Light With Just a Little Easy Macrame

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Macrame art is typically used for hanging plant baskets, wall art, and rugs, but recently it has been used to create unique design elements in homes such as cool fruit hangers, pillow covers, curtains, and chairs.

Making your own macrame projects may seem a bit scary at first but it is actually quite a simple process that involves tying fancy knots in a specific pattern. With endless tutorials of macrame making all over the internet trying your hand at it is nearly foolproof.

One very cute and simple DIY macrame we recently saw on TikTok is a DIY macrame hanging light- function and beauty- crafted by the home DIYer @makeover778.

To make her light, the woman uses a string light that has a switch to control the on/off function of the light, and a plain bulb on the other end. She tapes the light down to a surface right above the on/off control to give stability to her macrame tying. The woman then attaches her macrame string to the cord of the light and begins her tying pattern. Making simple knots all the way to the end where the bulb sits.

She screws her bulb into the string light, fastens a wooden wall hanger with a hook on it to the wall and dangles the light from the hook, creating an elegant macrame wall hanging light.

People loved her DIY with over 5,000 loves on the video and 300+ shares!

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.