Skip to main content

Macrame Artist Comes Up With Cool Way to Store Fruits and Veggies

This is pretty creative!

Macrame is such a beautiful and creative way to hang your favorite plants as opposed to simply sitting them in a window sill, coffee table or on a counter. One of the reasons why they’re so popular amongst plant parents is because of the simple beauty the macrame has to offer.

However, macrame décor isn’t only limited to plants. This TikTok content creator and macrame artist @angscraftsncreations found another creative way to use macrame in her kitchen and TBH, it’s so creative!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

In the video, she simply takes one of her handmade macrame hangers and slides each knotted string with an attached wooden bead in between a bundle of bananas and uses the loop at the top of the macrame to hang it on to the hook in her kitchen. This word because each of the wooden beads is placed between the bananas and is what prevents the bananas from sliding off the macrame string. What’s even better about this macrame fruit hanger is that it still works even if you only have one banana! And right next the fruit hanger, she also has a macrame two-tier fruit and vegetable basket that is so cute and perfect for storing tomatoes, avocados, potatoes and more. These are perfect for helping you create more storage organization in your kitchen!

As if this couldn’t get any better, she also has the macrame fruit hanger and two-tier fruit and vegetable hanger available on both her Etsy shop

watering plants
Article

Toddler Waters Grass Before Sibling Wakes Up As Her “Me Time”

58 minutes ago
Townhome
Article

Woman Gives Virtual Tour of Her 150-Year-Old Philadelphia Townhome and It’s...Interesting

2 hours ago
Bucket of water
Article

Off-Grid Maine Man Shares How He Easily Collects Gallons of Rainwater Using Tarps

3 hours ago
Plant fence
Article

Woman Shares Her Backyard's Plant Fence and It's So Perfect

4 hours ago
Giftbasket
Article

Woman's DIY Wedding Gift Is Cute and Super Affordable

5 hours ago
shutterstock_717182734
Article

Ohio Creator Turns Halloween Décor Into Coolest DIY Candle Holder

6 hours ago
making a ring
Article

People Are Obsessed With the Rings This Woman Makes Out of Spoons

7 hours ago
polaroid picture displays
Article

Woman Comes Up With Gorgeous Way to Display All Her Polaroid Pictures

8 hours ago
kids play house
Article

Parents Turn Blank Wall Into Interactive Playhouse

Aug 7, 2022
dog in kennel
Article

Dog Dad Builds Indoor Kennels Into Bookshelves and We Love It!

Aug 7, 2022
secret room
Article

Mother Turns Boring Loft Bed Into Secret Room And Your Kids Will Want It

Aug 7, 2022
halloween pumpkins
Article

Skip the Carving Tools For This Year’s Pumpkin and Bust Out the Powerwasher This Halloween

Aug 7, 2022
halloween decor
Article

Woman Makes ‘Halloween Count Down’ Out Of Nifty Dollar-Store Finds

Aug 7, 2022
craft hat
Article

Creative Woman Makes Perfect DIY Renfair Costume Add-on And We Love It!

Aug 7, 2022
sewing corset
Article

Woman Creates Cutest DIY Corset Top Out Of Fabric Scraps

Aug 6, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.