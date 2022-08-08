Macrame Artist Comes Up With Cool Way to Store Fruits and Veggies

Macrame is such a beautiful and creative way to hang your favorite plants as opposed to simply sitting them in a window sill, coffee table or on a counter. One of the reasons why they’re so popular amongst plant parents is because of the simple beauty the macrame has to offer.

However, macrame décor isn’t only limited to plants. This TikTok content creator and macrame artist @angscraftsncreations found another creative way to use macrame in her kitchen and TBH, it’s so creative!

In the video, she simply takes one of her handmade macrame hangers and slides each knotted string with an attached wooden bead in between a bundle of bananas and uses the loop at the top of the macrame to hang it on to the hook in her kitchen. This word because each of the wooden beads is placed between the bananas and is what prevents the bananas from sliding off the macrame string. What’s even better about this macrame fruit hanger is that it still works even if you only have one banana! And right next the fruit hanger, she also has a macrame two-tier fruit and vegetable basket that is so cute and perfect for storing tomatoes, avocados, potatoes and more. These are perfect for helping you create more storage organization in your kitchen!

As if this couldn’t get any better, she also has the macrame fruit hanger and two-tier fruit and vegetable hanger available on both her Etsy shop!