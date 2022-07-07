Skip to main content

Woman’s DIY Macrame Piece Is Stunning and Totally Doable

This would make for a super cute gift.

The end of the school year means teachers may have a lot more work on their hands grading papers, clearing out their classrooms and finalizing their students’ end of year grades. Of course, there’s so much more that goes into being a teacher and because they do so much for their students, it’s always nice when parents show their appreciation with a gift.

While most parents opt to get gift cards to the teacher’s favorite restaurant or store (which is definitely a great gift option), one parent, TikTok creator @angscraftsncreations, decided to do something different for her son’s teacher who loves macrame. In the video below, she showed just how she created the thoughtful gift.

WATCH THE VIDEO

The macrame artist shows us step-by-step how she used her creative skills and forest green-colored yarn to create a beautiful macrame tree of life, which is her son’s school mascot. The gift is so thoughtful and not as hard as it looks, especially since she practically showed us how she did each section of the macrame. However, we’re sure it took quite a bit of time to complete, but again, we’re sure all of this effort is worth it given how hard teachers work all-year long.

The final look of the macrame piece is beautiful so we’re not surprised the at the comment section is filled with admirers of her work.

What a beautiful and thoughtful gift idea to show teachers how much they’re appreciated.

