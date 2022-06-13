Skip to main content

Mom Transforms Bath Time Into the Mad Hatter’s Tea Party

This mama makes bath time absolutely magical.

We all need a little ‘me’ time every once in a while. For most of us, that might be taking a short vacation or a break from our daily routines, including taking a nice, long bubble bath. It is a chance to relax, unwind, and generally take a mental get-away from whatever is currently happening in our lives. But what if you could make it even more than that? What if you could make your evening bath truly spectacular, even magical?



TikTok creator SweetDiamondco has gone above and beyond and upped her bath game to the next level with an Alice in Wonderland-inspired take on the traditional bubble bath. Not only does she add some fantastic yellow glitter-swirled bath oils and a teapot-shaped bath bomb, but she also has the most adorable set up, complete with a wall projector, so her kid  can watch the movie while relaxing in the tub.

And I will be honest here; I have some severe bath-time envy over here. Luckily I am not the only one, with hundreds of people commenting that they wish they had a bubble bath half as nice as the one that this creator has put together.

And while many didn’t even know that ‘bath-tok’ was a thing, others were more than happy to jump on the trend. A common theme seems to be many commenters begging for where the creator got everything she used, from the projector to the underwater light to the bath bomb itself. Of course, one commenter would love to “just come take a bath at your house,” and they will be happy to bring snacks!

My only question is, can I join too?

