Woman Reveals Sister’s Elaborate Wedding Invitations and Our Jaws Are On the Floor

Any millennials remember the MTV show “My Super Sweet 16?” It gave us an up-close and-personal look at how soon-to-be 16 year olds plotted to have the best “sweet 16” party ever. While we anxiously awaited to see the reveal of their extra extravagant birthday bash, the exact level of excitement always depended on just how over-the-top the invitations were: the more “extra” they were, the possibility of the party being the most iconic super sweet 16 ever increased.

While the show may have come to an end, we still get to see just how “extra” people are when it comes to planning their events, thanks to social media. Recently, TikTok content creator @ashleysr19 revealed her sister’s wedding invitation and it has to be the most amazing wedding invite we've ever seen! Take a look for yourself in the quick video below.

The invite is so over-the-top and beautiful; it looks like something straight out of a Disney movie! The velvet navy blue box with gold embroidery is opened to reveal a beautiful mini palanquin and underneath the palanquin is a drawer that holds the invitation.

Talk about STUNNING! Folks in the comment section loved this elaborate wedding invitation just as much as we do. “If I received THAT???! I would pass it down to my generation and make it a heirloom, Mashallah, it’s so pretty!” @aetheriums wrote. “If I got an invitation I’d keep it forever bro,” @tonoyahnuha__ commented. “Bruh, if thats her invitation I just know the actual event is going to make every romance/fairy tale out there weep,” @zoraiyamagnavox wrote.

This is why invitations are easily one of the most important pieces to planning an event because it gives guests a glimpse of what they can expect from the main event itself. Looking at this wedding invitation, it’s clearly going to be a magical day!