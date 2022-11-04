Skip to main content

Woman Transforms Her Boring White Fridge Into Plant Oasis With Cool Magnetic Containers

We are so stealing this idea.

Fridges aren’t exactly the biggest and brightest things in your household. In fact, they tend to be one of the more forgotten appliances in the kitchen, at least until they break or the power goes out and you have to scramble to figure out what you are doing with all that food that should be cold but now isn’t.

But what if we told you that you could totally amp up your fridge and make it a focal point of your kitchen, all through the use of some magnetic planters and your favorite succulents or other flowers?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Jessica Torres has what is, unfortunately, a pretty basic fridge. It is white and more than a bit boring - the kind you see with just about any new home or apartment. But she decided to spice it up with some fridge magnets. And not just any fridge magnets, but large planters held by super-strong magnets that meant she could add small plants to her fridge! She even shows us just where she got the wide array of planters so you could get them for yourself and copy this look.

Jessica does have a great tip for us when it comes to the planters and drainage. Since these planters don’t actually have holes for drainage (that would probably not be good for your fridge, to be honest), you need to create something to soak up some of the water. Jessica does so by adding some torn-up bits of cardboard at the bottom of each planter before putting down her soil. It also adds some height so that you don’t have to use as much soil in each planter.

She then carefully adds each of the succulents into her planters, making sure that there is a good variety in height and spread. We especially love the one that trails out and over - it really adds a lovely pop of color that seriously draws the eye. The entire kitchen just feels warmer and brighter for the addition of the plants, and we can’t wait till our order of these comes in!


Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.

putting up wallpaper
Article

Woman Transforms Her Bathroom by Adding Elegant Wallpaper

fire extinguisher
Article

Man Transforms Defunct Fire Extinguisher Into Cool Lamp

moving in together
Article

Man’s Advice for Moving In With a Woman Is Pretty Solid

DIY Christmas wreath
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Holiday Mirror Wreath Out of Dollar Tree Items

cleaning dust
Article

This Rant About Cleaning Kitchens Could Not Be More Accurate

shutterstock_477814477
Article

Watch This Woman Turn a Vintage Barbie Jeep Into the Best Planter

christmas tree collar
Article

Woman Dupes Crazy Expensive Christmas Tree 'Collar' For Only $10

modern kitchen
Article

Parents, This Is Your Official Sign to Tie Your Kitchen Towels Like This…

shutterstock_1767257948
Article

Woman Transforms Old French Magazines Into Beautiful Art

trick or treaters
Article

Trick-or-Treaters Show Up to Woman's Porch to Get Candy Bags, but Got This Instead…

TV in living room
Article

Dad’s Bookcase Cleverly Hides the TV When It’s Not In Use

old cottage home
Article

New England Couple Shows Off Their Almost 400-Year-Old Cottage And We Are In Love

organic bar soap
Article

This Soap Bar Holder Keeps Your Soap From Getting Soggy

hidden room
Article

Woman Discovers Secret Room Behind Pool

Premium Flickering Flameless Wax Pillar Candles - Candy Striped
Article

Woman Makes Her Own Version of Pottery Barn Christmas Candle From Dollar Store

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.