Woman Transforms Her Boring White Fridge Into Plant Oasis With Cool Magnetic Containers

Fridges aren’t exactly the biggest and brightest things in your household. In fact, they tend to be one of the more forgotten appliances in the kitchen, at least until they break or the power goes out and you have to scramble to figure out what you are doing with all that food that should be cold but now isn’t.

But what if we told you that you could totally amp up your fridge and make it a focal point of your kitchen, all through the use of some magnetic planters and your favorite succulents or other flowers?

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Jessica Torres has what is, unfortunately, a pretty basic fridge. It is white and more than a bit boring - the kind you see with just about any new home or apartment. But she decided to spice it up with some fridge magnets. And not just any fridge magnets, but large planters held by super-strong magnets that meant she could add small plants to her fridge! She even shows us just where she got the wide array of planters so you could get them for yourself and copy this look.

Jessica does have a great tip for us when it comes to the planters and drainage. Since these planters don’t actually have holes for drainage (that would probably not be good for your fridge, to be honest), you need to create something to soak up some of the water. Jessica does so by adding some torn-up bits of cardboard at the bottom of each planter before putting down her soil. It also adds some height so that you don’t have to use as much soil in each planter.

She then carefully adds each of the succulents into her planters, making sure that there is a good variety in height and spread. We especially love the one that trails out and over - it really adds a lovely pop of color that seriously draws the eye. The entire kitchen just feels warmer and brighter for the addition of the plants, and we can’t wait till our order of these comes in!



Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.