You Can Ditch Laundry Detergent Entirely By Tossing Magnets Into Your Washing Machine

Yes, really.

One thing practically everyone can agree on is that allergies are terrible, especially depending on how severe they are during allergy season (which seems to be all year, tbh). If you are a person that has severe allergies, then you may have already started making changes to accommodate the sensitivities you may have to certain allergies.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @kami.larae. Her husband has allergies and has developed an allergy to laundry detergent, so as a result, she now uses magnets to do laundry and the results of her solely using magnets to clean her white clothes are astonishing!

As seen in the video, she applies a variety of different colored condiments onto a white shirt, including mustard, olive oil and barbecue sauce and rubs it into the shirt. Next she tosses the dirty white shirt and a few other white clothes into the washer, along with two magnets attached to the back of the washer.

The company she purchased the magnets from is called MLS Magnetic Laundry System and they claim that the magnets change the molecular structure of the water by reducing the water’s surface tension, which allows it to pull out the odors and clean the clothes better. And according the creator of this video, she was shocked that the magnets did exactly that!

She mentions that if you do have stubborn odors, you can also use either baking soda or apple cider vinegar if you need to.

Much like the folks in her comment section, we’re definitely curious about trying this ourselves.

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

