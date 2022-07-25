There’s a Genius Reason This VA Man Keeps a Mailbox In His Back Garden

We absolutely love gardening hacks on this site! (It’s in the name, after all!) And you could say that we have definitely seen a thing or two, including various plant ideas and layout tips, or even ways you can save yourself money by filling in your garden beds with something other than straight soil!

But when we saw this one come across our For You Page, we will admit… There was a little head scratching at first!

WATCH VIDEO HERE



So what is the ‘hack’ that Phil of Earth, Nails, and Tails has to show us? Well, it is the fact that he keeps a mailbox in his garden! Yes, if you watch the video, you can see his mailbox sitting proudly in the middle of his garden, and no it isn’t so he can send letters to the local gnome population or even as a place for wild birds to roost for a little bit.

There’s actually another reason for this odd addition and that reason is actually as handy tool storage! The shape and size of the mailbox keeps the tools you need on a daily basis in the garden up off the ground and out of the way of any rain, but you also won’t have the make the trek indoors or out to your garage every time you need some shears or gloves.

Really, it is kind of brilliant! And Phil shares one more tip - even the flag still has a purpose! He says to put it up any time you take out your tools and, if at the end of the day, the flag is still up then you know you have a tool or several still out in the garden.

So, will this be a new addition in your own gardens? Because we are totally adding one to ours!