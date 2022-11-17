Wife Gives Husband a To-do List and He’s Kind of Baffled By One of the Tasks

You know, when it comes to getting things done around the house, many of us are able to tackle them with no problem and sometimes with kids attached to our hips. And while many of our partners are thankful for all we do, we sometimes have to wonder “do they really know what we do?” Sure, we do the basic household necessities such as cooking and cleaning, but it doesn’t stop there — some of us even make our own household necessities, such as deodorant, cleaners and laundry detergent. And while we may make it look easy, that’s not exactly how our partner may feel when we get extremely busy and pass the task to them.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator @yaboigutto. His wife gave him a to-do list that surprisingly didn’t consist of him going to the store for anything or using some tools to fix something around the house, but instead asked him to make the laundry detergent. Yes, actually make the detergent.

We have to give @yaboigutto major credit for tackling this project that he’s never done before and may we add, he did a great job at it, too! We’re impressed with how well it turned out! We love that he recognized that it’s not exactly the easiest thing to do and showed his wife appreciation once he realized the amount of work and attention to detail that comes with making your own detergent.

His excitement at then end of the video was everything! We won’t be surprised if we see another video of him casually making this again, but for fun.

