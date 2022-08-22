Creator Makes Water Colors Out of Make Up and It is Gorgeous

Being able to paint has always been a dream for many, and we here at Den Garden are quite jealous of those who can put pen, paint, or pencil to paper and come out with something gorgeous. Watercolors, in particular, can be absolutely gorgeous, but have you ever wondered exactly how they are created?

Well, we would say wonder no more, but this TikTok creator doesn’t exactly create the ‘traditional’ watercolors.

Sophie is a creator who likes to make things out of whatever she has lying around, but today’s DIY is something that truly surprises us. She’s setting out to make watercolors, but not out of traditional pigments and oils. Instead, Sophie has decided to use some cast-off makeup that she had on hand!

The makeup palette is… Sort of dirty and has obviously seen better days. So Sophie starts the process by cleaning the palette up, spraying a bit of water onto the entire thing, and wiping it off carefully, so she removes the excess eyeshadow dust that is clinging to the entire thing.

Next, she pulls out the first pan she will be working with and digs into the pigment, dumping it all out onto the table, then using a paint knife to really get in there and crush it all up into finer dust. She also mentions that she splurged for a real watercolor binder, which you can find at a craft store or even online.

With a bit of mixing and some more smashing (though ‘real’ watercolors would use some sort of glass muller to really break down the powder), the watercolor begins to take shape, a beautiful, glossy golden color that we can already tell will look absolutely beautiful on a painting. The once makeup and now watercolor is added back to the pan before being allowed to fully dry and harden once more.

Each pan follows the same process until Sophie is left with a stunning set of watercolors that she probably got for far cheaper than what she likely would have spent purchasing a similar set online.