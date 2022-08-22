Skip to main content

Creator Makes Water Colors Out of Make Up and It is Gorgeous

This is such a creative way to get to use color.

Being able to paint has always been a dream for many, and we here at Den Garden are quite jealous of those who can put pen, paint, or pencil to paper and come out with something gorgeous. Watercolors, in particular, can be absolutely gorgeous, but have you ever wondered exactly how they are created?

Well, we would say wonder no more, but this TikTok creator doesn’t exactly create the ‘traditional’ watercolors.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Sophie is a creator who likes to make things out of whatever she has lying around, but today’s DIY is something that truly surprises us. She’s setting out to make watercolors, but not out of traditional pigments and oils. Instead, Sophie has decided to use some cast-off makeup that she had on hand!

The makeup palette is… Sort of dirty and has obviously seen better days. So Sophie starts the process by cleaning the palette up, spraying a bit of water onto the entire thing, and wiping it off carefully, so she removes the excess eyeshadow dust that is clinging to the entire thing.

Next, she pulls out the first pan she will be working with and digs into the pigment, dumping it all out onto the table, then using a paint knife to really get in there and crush it all up into finer dust. She also mentions that she splurged for a real watercolor binder, which you can find at a craft store or even online.

With a bit of mixing and some more smashing (though ‘real’ watercolors would use some sort of glass muller to really break down the powder), the watercolor begins to take shape, a beautiful, glossy golden color that we can already tell will look absolutely beautiful on a painting. The once makeup and now watercolor is added back to the pan before being allowed to fully dry and harden once more.

Each pan follows the same process until Sophie is left with a stunning set of watercolors that she probably got for far cheaper than what she likely would have spent purchasing a similar set online.

glass lamp shade
Article

Are You Ready To Transform Old Lamp Shades Into Gorgeous Planters?

shutterstock_2104630829
Article

Woman Refinishes Her Brick and It Makes Such a Huge Difference

neighbors greeting each other
Article

Man Shares the Adorable Reaction His Elderly Neighbor Had to His “Gift”

witch
Article

Mom Transforms Old Milk Carton Into the Best Halloween Decorations Ever

fluffing sheet
Article

These Three Simple Hacks Will Actually Make Your Life Easier

faux wood floor
Article

Renter-Friendly DIY Costs Only $40 and Her Floors Look Brand New

shutterstock_147381659
Article

Couple Doesn’t Want To Spend 3k On a Table, So They Made It Instead

shutterstock_1469251982
Article

Woman Makes Adorable Glitter Water Bottle From Walmart

digging up plants
Article

Woman's Planting 'Fail' Makes Us Feel A Little Better About Our Own Garden Oops

pink fridge
Article

Woman Creates Pink Fridge of Her Dreams With One Simple Product

galaxy
Article

Woman’s Solution For Two Large Holes In her Wall Is Very… Creative.

dirty house
Article

Friends “Prank” Honeymooning Couple But People Think They Took It Too Far

gnome
Article

DIY Gnome Wreath Is Perfect For Fall

folding table
Article

Teacher Transforms Thrifted Tables Into a DIY Notepad and Pencil

compost
Article

Woman Shows How She Made a Space-Saving Composting Tower

© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.