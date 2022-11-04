Skip to main content

Man’s Advice for Moving In With a Woman Is Pretty Solid

Honestly, he's not wrong.

Moving homes is never easy. You have to make sure you pack everything up, don’t miss a single thing, and get it all in your vehicle or moving van then haul it to wherever you are going only to offload all your most (and least) valuable stuff. That isn’t to mention if you are moving in WITH someone because all of a sudden you have not just yourself, but the other person and their stuff to worry about as well!

So what is one man’s brilliant advice for moving in, particularly with a woman? Let’s find out…

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Michael Wefelmeyer, aka the BigWif on TikTok, is a bit of a comedian and a proud cancer survivor (go, you Michael!) He’s also pretty darn hilarious, and that especially comes out in things near and dear to him.

For this video, Michael relays to the audience that he has recently moved in with his fiance and figured out one big secret that any man moving in with a woman (or with anyone, really) should know, pick up, and use in their everyday life. Ready for his epiphany?

Put… your stuff… away.

Yep - that’s it! As Michael shares, space is no longer for keeping stuff on. No, if you get it out, if you take it down, if you pull it from where it belongs, stop leaving it out wherever you drop it! This includes putting toilet seats down where they belong, your pants going in the closet or hamper instead of the floor, etc!

Pick up this handy dandy life ‘hack’ and you’ll be well on your way to a happy life (and happy partner!)


