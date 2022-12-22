Mom Creates Ultimate “Man Cave” For Toddler Out of Playhouse

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Playhouses are already hold a special place in little kids hearts and it makes sums such sense as to why — it’s the one space in the house that’s truly their own. Their playhouses keep their favorite toys safe, they can relax and let their imaginations run wild with all of their ideas. Considering all of this, what’s not to love about having your own playhouse? Perhaps, the only thing that makes playhouses even better is when your parents customize it to truly fit you.

Such is the case with TikTok content creator and mom @laquantravis who recently showed us how she transformed her son’s playhouse into the the ultimate “man cave.” It’s seriously the cutest transformation!

Judging by how cute this video is, we’re not surprised to see this video already has over 2.8 million views. Upon entering the single room playhouse, we’re welcomed to an adorable toddler relaxing on his leather sofa while munching on some snacks and box juice, while watching cartoons on the TV screen. The playhouse’s windows are lit with LED lights and decorated with balloons that surround both the mini fridge in the corner and his toy chest.

Much like the viewers and her followers in the comment section, we can’t get over how cute he is laid back on the leather chair while watching his cartoons — this is one of the most adorable videos!

What a great mom going above and beyond to make her child happy!

Prices are accurate and items in stock at time of publishing. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. This item has not be individually tested by the editorial staff.

Love what you're reading? Be sure to follow us on Google News for the latest updates.