Skip to main content

Man Recreates $445 Chandelier Using Items From Dollar Tree

So luxurious and so cheap.

Having a statement piece in your home is a must. Whether it’s piece of artwork or a bold piece of furniture, having something in your home that’s so stunning it speaks for itself, is always a good idea.

For TikTok DIY maven @onthecheaptip, also known as the “Dollar Tree MacGyver” his statement piece is his DIY metal chandelier. Inspired by the $445 Selamat 3 Tier Chandelier, he created this piece saving hundreds of dollars using items from the Dollar Tree. Let us tell you, the final result is stunning!

WATCH THE VIDEO

Talk about an instant upgrade! Looking at the finished project, we would’ve never thought the chandelier was a DIY project using materials purchased at the Dollar Tree! We’re blown away that he created this beautiful chandelier using a poster board and decorative tiles. This DIY is so impressive and creative.

People in the comments were amazed by the outcome as well. “Wow very nice! You did a great job,” one TikTok user commented. “You are amazing,” another follower wrote. “Awesome work,” @mariamarquez2456 wrote. "Great job. A lot of creativity,” @joseantonio561 commented. TikTok user @karfrisa36 wrote “That looks so beautiful.” “I just seen these in the Dollar Tree yesterday and picked it up thinking ‘what can I do with this?’ LOL. GREAT IDEA,” @watcherofstars commented.

It may not be an exact replica, but his DIY version of the three tier chandelier is stunning in itself! 

Sauberkugel - The Clean Ball
Article

Woman Shares The Most Genius Gadget to Help Keep Your Bags Clean

23 hours ago
Floral Bouquet
Article

Woman Catches Bride's Bouquet and What She Does Afterwards Is Hilarious!

1 hour ago
Table
Article

Woman Flips Destroyed $3.99 Goodwill Table Into a Masterpiece With Plastic Wrap

19 hours ago
Books
Article

Man Makes ‘Spooky’ Book Nook That’s Perfect For Anyone Who Believes In Ghosts

20 hours ago
Senior Basket
Article

Woman Creates Basketball-Themed ‘Senior Baskets’ and We’re Impressed

22 hours ago
Flower Bouquet
Article

Watch How This Wedding Party Brilliantly Upcycles Their Flower Bouquets

23 hours ago
Fullstar Vegetable Chopper
Article

TikTok Is Obsessed With This $35 Vegetable Chopper from Amazon

May 26, 2022
Flower crown
Article

Woman’s DIY Floral Crown Is Super Easy to Recreate

May 26, 2022
Laundry
Article

Create a Year's Worth of Detergent For Only $15

May 25, 2022
Floral Arrangement
Article

Bride-to-be Makes Gorgeous Centerpieces From the Dollar Store

May 25, 2022
Vodka
Article

Woman Uses Vodka to Keep her Sheets ‘Fresh’

May 25, 2022
Bucket of water
Article

Woman Shows Her ‘Sneaky’ Secret Way She Collects Rainwater

May 25, 2022
Lettuce
Article

This Hack Removes the Core of a Lettuce Head Easily

May 25, 2022
Roach
Article

Man Swears By DIY Remedy That Banishes Ants and Roaches ‘For Good’

May 24, 2022
Hardwood Floor
Article

Woman Shares Black Tea Mopping Technique That’s Centuries Old

May 24, 2022
© 2022 The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers on this website. HubPages® is a registered trademark of The Arena Platform, Inc. Other product and company names shown may be trademarks of their respective owners. The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.