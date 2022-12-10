This Clear Marble Decor Hack Adds Some Real Christmas Magic

Clear marbles are one of the easiest ways to add a little magic to your Christmas décor. They're inexpensive and look great in any room. Plus, they add a festive touch without being too over-the-top for everyday use year-round.

Floating candles are a beautiful way to decorate for any occasion, and it’s easier than you might think to make them yourself. With just a few simple supplies and items , you can create these gorgeous floating candles for your home in no time.

The creator uses water beads for this awesome hack (which are plenty safe if you have bigger kids). But some parents were more than happy to warn about the dangers of water beads.

"If you have kids do NOT get water beads." @Amber Bell

"Pretty, but if you have children DO NOT GET THE WATERBEADS!!!" @Lala32316

Fortunately, clear marbles work as great replacement!

Don't use real candles if you want the floating candles to last a long time. Instead, pick up some gel tea lights from your local craft store. Not only are they safer than open flames (and more durable), but they also won't leave a mess and can be reused later on in the season.

And voila! It's as easy as can be! You can even personalize this look by choosing different colors for your water beads or colored gel tea lights if desired—just make sure not to use real candles because they won't last very long in such hot temperatures; instead, opt for LEDs if possible!