Woman Creates Gorgeous Marble Wall Using a Sock

You probably know the saying "fake it until you make it," which can be applied to many things, even home renovations. Some people buy a kit on Amazon to create a DIY quartz-looking kitchen countertop, others create a marble-looking wall with paint.

Such as artist and TikToker @tishaaragon did, as she shows us in her video.

It's massive!

Grab your old but clean socks, some paint, and some chrome wrap in gold, and get to work.

As you can see in the video, this artist uses the sock to blend the water-diluted black paint on a grey base, which is an interesting method - almost like using a sponge. She also adds gold chrome wrap to create an accent wall and to add texture, as well as uses a little bit of white paint to create lines resembling the marble look.

It looks like a real stone or marble wall and reminds me of the inside of a cut crystal because of all these patterns.

The final results are quite stunning!

The TikTok community also agrees, according to the comments section. And with 20.8K likes, the sock must be doing something right.

And whereas some TikTokers doubted themselves, I believe anyone can swing this with a little bit of patience. So if you have a plain wall in your home that you want to turn into an accent wall, this is one way to do it.

