Woman Shares Marigold Hack That Will Help You Never Have to Buy Them Again

Genius! We are so stealing this.

Summer is progressing at pace, but that means that autumn is just around the corner! And for many of us, that means everything fall-fun related (Pumpkin Spice flavored everything and beanies and long sleeves, yay!), but it also means that it will soon be time to start harvesting your flowers and veggies and start getting your garden ready for cooler months.

But what about your marigolds? These sensitive flowers need quite a bit of dead-heading before the fall, but will that ensure that you have a good base for the next growing season? One TikTok creator has the perfect idea for making sure you have all the seeds you need, just in case!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Tiffany of TinymomentswithTiff on TikTok is a garden grower with all the knowledge that you need! She has some gorgeous marigolds growing in her front yard, and a great idea for making sure she has the same flowers for years to come.

Start off by deadheading and harvesting your marigold heads, then lay them out somewhere that they can see the sun without getting blown off. Tiffany puts them out on her deck, but anywhere that sees a good amount of sun will work for you.

Tiffany shows us the difference in appearance that will show up, depending on how long you leave the flower buds out for, and after a while you should have some dried out husks. Simply pull the top out and you have perfectly preserved seeds, ready for planting in the next season. All you need to do to store them after you’ve dried them out is to put them in an old tin can or ziploc baggie - they are pretty hardy so the conditions (as long as they don’t freeze or burn) are fairly negligible.

This creates essentially an endless-marigold hack; if only we could do this with all of our favorite flowers and plants! 

