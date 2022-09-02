Skip to main content

U.K. Man Spray Paints Mario Kart Scene On Bedroom Wall

It looks incredible

If you grew up in the ‘90s or consider yourself a ‘90s kid, there’s a strong chance you played the popular nostalgic Nintendo video game “The Super Mario Bros.” or at least were familiar with it. The video game was a hit and has even been considered to be one of the greatest video games of all time.

We’re not surprised by such consideration given how much of an impact the cult video game had on fans back then and even now. From tattoos to themed birthday parties, many fans of Mario and company express their appreciation of the popular video game in a variety ways and this Super Mario mural created by TikTok content creator @mrmurals has to be one of the coolest displays of fan appreciation we’ve seen.

WATCH VIDEO HERE

Ummm this is incredible to say the least. We’re amazed by how precise his work is, as well as how he painted the entire wall solely using spray paints. He mentioned that he used tons of masking tape to help ensure this mural turned out flawless. His commitment to this mural shows because the talent spewed in this art piece is chef’s kiss good!

His followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts about this spectacular piece,. “You never fail to amaze me,” @charliesuch_ wrote. “I think I need this done to my room,” @delores.73 commented. “This is absolutely beautiful!” @rebecca_tanks0419 shared.

Uhhhh we definitely agree with all these comments. His talent is amazing! 

