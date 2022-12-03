Wife Converts Marital Bed into European Bed and Now Everyone’s Getting Better Sleep

Sleep is something we all need, but some people can’t seem to get enough of it—and that’s especially true if you’re married. If your spouse tosses and turns at night or even snores loudly, it can be a real nuisance for everyone in the family.

But one woman found a simple solution for their sleepless nights. Now that he has better sleep, everyone else does too!

This European style bed has a couple other names and methods as commenters pointed out.

"It's called a split king bed. Here's a quick life hack when looking for sheets: Don't look up split king look up dorm size or LX twin sheets and buy two of them." @MaybeToday

"We don't do a top sheet but we went one size up on the comforter. A king on a queen bed. Plenty of blanket." @Erin Borror

"My parents have always done this and now my husband and I do it too, even when we were dating. We both like to cocoon separately." @Lizard Emma

It's no secret that many couples struggle to get a good night’s sleep. If you're in that category, we have news: The solution may be as close as buying a split king bed!

Split king beds are one of the most comfortable and versatile options—and they're perfect for couples who want to share their mattress.

When it comes to the best way to sleep, think “king-sized.” A split king bed is the most comfortable sleeping arrangement for couples and individuals. Two twin XL sheets are ideal for a split king bed—they can cover nearly any mattress width, including up to 72 inches around. The fitted sheet will fit snugly into your mattress, keeping it in place, so you don't have to worry about waking up in an awkward position because of a stolen blanket late in the night.