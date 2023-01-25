Man Designs Coolest Accent Wall Using Only a Marker

No one has to be a major artist to make art.

We've all been there: you're sitting at home and . Not even paint can help you anymore. Maybe you're itching to grab a permanent marker and just go for it. One man did.

A man needed a new accent wall for his hallway staircase with vaulted ceilings. It left a vast blank space begging to be filled. Instead of slapping up a generic piece of art, he made his own "wallpaper" by drawing it on the wall with a paint marker. The result is an amazing DIY mural!

The comments came in with resounding praise of this man's handywork.

"That wall came out so sick!!" @Brandt Woods

"Oh yeah!!! Well done man!!!" @Carmelo A Hinoguin

One comment said it best. "This is ART (in caps)." @corcuera83

It's a great way to fill up a large space, even if you don't have the skills or time to paint a mural. You can do it on any surface—even the ceiling!

A lot of people would never think about drawing on their walls with markers because they're not sure how it will turn out. But if you follow this guy's lead and try it, we're sure you'll be pleasantly surprised by the results!

The result is a mural that looks like it took a lot of time and effort to create but was actually very simple. You can even use this method to create a mural on your wall (or check out this awesome DIY brick mural for more inspo)! The key is to start small and build up from there.

