We Were Today Years Old When We Learned You Can Turn a Mason Jar Into a Blender

There are a multitude of reasons why plenty of people are stocked with mason jars in their households. Aside from the fact that they provide a farmhouse aesthetic that quite a few folks appreciate, they can also be used as food storage containers, homemade soap and lotion dispensers, can house certain DIY projects (including this amazing-smelling DIY Christmas potpourri) and so much more. And by more, we mean you can also use a mason jar as a blender — yes, an actual blender.

Thanks to Instagram content creator @goldenred89 for sharing this enlightening hack in a video showing us how this woman was able to use her mason jar as a blender — this is absolute gold!

Okay, so how life changing is this kitchen hack? I mean, I’m seriously shook over here because I never knew this was a “thing.” So, to use her mason jar as a blender, all she did was remove the blade part from her blender and screwed it onto her mason jar. After screwing the blade part onto the mason jar, she then attached it to the body of the actual blender and began to make her smoothie.

To our surprise, it worked! How cool is this?! Talk about saving time…we love how we now only have to clean the mason jar rather than cleaning the actual blender, too.

My sincere thanks to her for sharing this brilliant hack!

