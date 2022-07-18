Skip to main content

“Plant Ninja" Shows Us How Match Sticks Can Help Plants Thrive

We had no idea matches were this beneficial!

As kids, we learned it’s not good to play with fire, and as adults, we know that statement to still be true, however match sticks are actually quite beneficial to have in the household and for more than what you think!

Social media content creator @creative_explained, also referred to as “the plant ninja” amongst his huge fan base, showed us in this quick Instagram reel how match sticks can be used in your household for more than just lighting candles — you can actually use them to help your plants thrive!

WATCH VIDEO HERE

As seen in the video, the energetic content creator explains how match sticks are packed with two powerful ingredients — phosphorus and sulfur. So, once you place the match sticks head-down in the soil and water your plants, it releases those minerals into the soil and provides your plant babies with so many benefits! Phosphorus help your plants develop good root systems, while sulfur helps the plants grow leaves with a green vibrant color, resulting in lush beautiful, thriving plants.

The comment section was filled with people who appreciated the content creator’s helpful tip, as well as others who also offered additional tips. “As a reference, if it says "safety matches,”there [isn’t any] phosphorus on the match itself; it is called "safety" because you do need the match and the stripe on the box to light it up; bottom line is if you want to try this trick, look for "strike anywhere matches" and not "safety matches,” @cedric_carle shared.

Noted.

Plant parents, have you tired this trick before? And if you haven’t tried this yet, would you try it?

